HOUSTON (KIAH) Harris County authorities have released a photo of a man wanted after allegedly grabbing a 15-year-old’s behind in a Houston Target over the weekend.

Officials say it happened on Saturday Feb. 12. Harris County Constables say they arrived after getting a call at the Target located in the 6635 block of N Grand at Parkway W in reference to an assault.

That’s where folks told authorities that a Hispanic man (photo below) assaulted a 15-year-old girl by grabbing her buttocks while she was shopping with her family.

The man’s image was captured through the family’s cell phone leaving the store immediately. He was seen soon after the incident running through the parking lot.

Authorities asks “if the public has any information regarding the identity of this suspect, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement,” Constable Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Precinct 4. That phone number is 713.221.6000.