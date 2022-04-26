HOUSTON (CW39) Local police are investigating need the public’s help with identifying who killed a man near Woodland Heights over the weekend.

The Houston Police Department said a man was gunned down in the 4600 block of North Main Street at Airline around 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23rd.

Authorities has identified the victim as Carlos Granillo, 51. Police say Granillo got into a verbal altercation and was punched multiple times. After the altercation, the suspects rain out of the store into the parking lot. Authorities add that Granillo was armed with a gun as he chased the suspects on foot. That’s when the one suspect pulled out a firearm and shot Granillo multiple times, killing him, according to Houston Police.



HPD Homicide Division Detectives L. Patterson and N. Henderson say two men described as two Hispanic males, were detained at the scene.

No charges have been filed at this time, as the investigation is continuing.

Police are asking anyone with information in this case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.