HOUSTON (KIAH) — A crash on State Highway 249 left a motorcyclist dead and a person charged with shooting a motorist on Monday morning.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies responded to a crash at 14391 SH 249 in Tomball with reports of a chain reaction crash. Deputies learned that a driver had been shot in the left hip that may have started the crash. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital and his condition is unknown.

Gonzalez said investigators found that a man, identified as Kenneth Anderson, was driving a Cadillac STS at a high rate of speed when he struck a motorcycle at a red light, ejecting the cyclist from his bike.

The person riding the motorcycle was found dead at the scene. The Cadillac crashed into a fence and into a field, authorities said.

Authorities said that the three persons in the Cadillac, Anderson, 43, Derissa Shoulders, 26, and a 5-year-old child were all transported to the hospital. Anderson was treated for a gunshot wound and the child with a busted lip.

Investigators said that they later discovered that Anderson was also involved in another shooting minutes before the crash at the 11600 block of Walnut Dale Court. Deputies there said that two men and a woman were shot and another woman was pistol-whipped.

Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and endangering a child, with charges possibly upgraded, Gonzalez said. Anderson also has a warrant for evading arrest in Fort Bend County, Gonzalez said.