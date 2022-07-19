RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) – Sheriff’s deputies in Fort Bend County are warning residents of a dog attack that left a man dead on Monday afternoon.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said at a press conference on Tuesday morning that deputies responded to a call about a man who was attacked by seven pit bulls while walking to the store on the 4300 block of Mark Terrance Lane in Fresno.

The 71-year-old victim was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital-Downtown by Life Flight, where he later died from his injuries.

Fagan said that while four of the dogs have been captured, three dogs are still unaccounted for as the case remains under investigation.

“I want everyone in the Fresno area to be vigilant and to also keep an eye out on their children when they’re out playing,” Fagan said. “This is a tragic incident, being mauled by a dog. I can’t say how sorry I am (to the family) of what happened.”

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Bend County Animal Services, and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office are co-leading the investigation.

“We are working vigilantly in this investigation to bring justice to this family,” Fagan said.