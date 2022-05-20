SEABROOK, Texas (KIAH) — An investigation is underway this morning in Seabrook after a suspect ends up dead in a police-involved shooting.

It happened near an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Repsdorph around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Pasadena police officers tried to get the male suspect into custody, who was wanted for felony aggravated assault.

When officers arrived at the complex, they located the suspect in the parking lot. As officers attempted to make contact, the suspect pulled a handgun, police said.

Officers fired their weapons when the suspect made an aggressive move with his firearm, police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident, police said.