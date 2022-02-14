HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that happened at 8500 Gulf Freeway near South Houston at about 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.



The identity of the male killed is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Homicide Division Sergeant C. Duncan and Detective L. Lovelace said officers responded to a report of a shooting at the location on the Gulf Freeway. When they arrived, they found the victim lying in a business parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim deceased.



The person police are now searching for, is described only as a white male. Police add that he fled the scene in a blue, four-door sedan in an unknown direction on Monroe Boulevard.



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction