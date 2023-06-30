HOUSTON (KIAH) – A 42-year-old Mexican citizen residing in Houston has been ordered to federal prison for drug trafficking and unlawfully possessing a rocket launcher, rocket-propelled grenades, guns and ammunition.

Alfredo Gonzalez-Diaz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute kilograms of heroin and cocaine and illegal possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Alfred H Bennett ordered Gonzalez-Diaz to serve a total of 175 months in federal prison. Not a U.S. citizen, he is expected to face removal proceedings following his imprisonment.