MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A Montgomery man has been sentenced to 99 years in prison for sexually abusing several children in a six-year span.

A jury found 49-year-old George Glynn Banta guilty of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

The jurors found Banta repeatedly molested two girls in Montgomery and Trinity counties from November 2014 to November 2020.

“The truth is some men are abhorrent predators who have forfeited their right to ever walk among free people again. George Banta is one of those men, and I’m grateful to these jurors, our law enforcement partners, and my prosecutors for their work in ensuring this just outcome,” Montgomery County District Attorney Brett Ligon said.

In the punishment phase of the trial, the jury heard testimony from multiple witnesses.

Investigators testified that a laptop in Banta’s bedroom contained images of child pornography.

A child then testified that he had been repeatedly physically abused by Banta. The child told the jury that Banta forced him to dress in girls’ clothing as punishment.

Prosecutors also said the jury also viewed video footage showing Banta forcing two children to eat sandwiches prepared with spices and vinegar as punishment until they vomited. Jurors then heard Banta telling the children, “This is how you take care of bad people.”

“Four victims came into a courtroom this week and stood up to their abuser,” prosecutor Darian Etienne said. “Because of their bravery, George Banta will never be able to hurt another child.”