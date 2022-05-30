HOUSTON (KIAH) — The first of three men accused of killing a Spring couple in a 2018 home invasion was automatically sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of capital murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.

Jenny and Bao Lam (Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

Khari Ty Kendrick, 28, was convicted in the execution-style shooting of Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, who were found tied up in their home by their adult son. The Lams were successful entrepreneurs who owned several Subway franchises and had two adult children.

His brother, Aakiel Kendrick, and Erick Peralta are awaiting trial on charges of capital murder. Prosecutors said the three men were caught after a tipster who knew two of the defendants saw surveillance video of the trio breaking into the Lams’ gated community on Jan. 13, 2018.

“The capital murder of Jenny and Bao Lam, two immigrants who worked hard and were prosperous, is such a devastating tragedy because they were shining examples of how much you can accomplish in Houston,” Ogg said. “A sentence of life in prison without parole is justice for such a random attack and brazen disregard for human life.”

Kendrick was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Samantha Knecht and Lacy Johnson. The trial lasted one week.

“After four long years, we are grateful to the jury for getting justice for the Lam family,” said Johnson, a chief in the Major Offenders Division.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.