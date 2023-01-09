HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot during an argument over a cellphone in southwest Houston.

It happened at midnight at 11249 Bissonnet Street near Wilcrest Drive.

Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds outside of a convenience store. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the man shot was attempting to take the shooter’s phone.

The man who was identified as the shooter remained at the scene and was questioned by authorities.

An investigation is underway into the incident.