HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who was shot by a Houston police officer on Wednesday has been charged for allegedly assaulting a officer.

Christopher Figueroa, 37, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer this past Friday. He’s currently hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound, police said.

Figueroa was injured when police were called to his apartment at 10630 Beechnut Street in southwest Houston on Wednesday afternoon in a crisis call. Officers arrived at the apartment and saw Figueroa harming himself with large shards of glass that he was holding in each hand, police said.

Officers asked Figueroa to drop the glass shards multiple times so that they could get him medical treatment, police said.

But he refused and began charging at the officers with the shards, and one officer fired his weapon at the suspect one time, police said.

Paramedics were already there to give Figueroa immediate aid and took him to the hospital.

The officer who fired his weapon has been with HPD for over five years and works in the Westside Patrol Division, police said.

As is customary in HPD officer-involved shootings in the city limits, the incident is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit, the Internal Affairs Division and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, police said.