HOUSTON (CW39) Local police are investigating the fatal shooting of one man and wounding another at a southeast Houston motel overnight.

Police said the shooting happened at 8920 Gulf Freeway (South Interstate Highway 45) service road about 3:45 a.m. today (May 10).



The identity of the deceased victim is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



HPD Homicide Division Detectives D. Higgs, J. Jorsch and J. Harper reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at a motel at the above address and found a male in the parking lot. He had suffered gunshot wounds. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the male deceased. A second wounded male was transported by paramedics to an area hospital in stable condition.



At this time, there is no known motive or suspect(s).



Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.