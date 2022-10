HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering after being shot during a burglary early Friday morning in southwest Houston.

Police say they found him shot in the groin at 12:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of the South Loop.

Police learned the victim tried to rob a 24-hour tire shop and may have been shot by an employee.

The man was taken to the hospital, but should be okay, police said. The shooter is cooperating with police.