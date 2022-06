HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the head outside a party happening in an Airbnb.

Houston police say it happened around 10:45 p.m. Sunday night in east downtown near Dallas and Delano Street.

Police believe some sort of shootout happened inside the Airbnb and gunshots continued outside.

One man was shot in the head and transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Houston police say they have one person detained at this time.