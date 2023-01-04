FULSHEAR, Texas (KIAH) — A man is in stable condition after he was shot in Fulshear in a possible Snapchat meetup.

Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office found the 19-year-old with gunshot wounds in his shoulder near Wilkerson Lane and Bryans Manor around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

They learned the victim and a 16-year-old teenager had arranged a meeting through Snapchat to buy an unknown item.

During this meetup, the man was shot and tried to flee the scene but crashed into a nearby power pole. The suspects, wearing hoodies, fled the scene.

Deputies said that the investigation continues.