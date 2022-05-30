HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man in his early 20s is dead after a shooting in north Houston.

It happened around 1 a.m. Monday morning near Irvington Boulevard and East Crosstimbers Street.

Houston police say the victim was buying tacos for him and his wife and decided to walk back to his car while he waited for his food.

He was approached by two men who shot him several times in the torso and fled the scene, police said.

Police say the victim was a Hispanic man. Currently there is no known motive and the investigation is ongoing, police said.