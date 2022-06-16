HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting at a convenience store in southeast Houston has left one man dead.

Police were called to the store at the 12000 block of Nyack Drive near the Gulf Freeway just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital in critical condition. He was later declared dead at the hospital.

Police said the victim was in his vehicle stopped in the parking lot of the convenience store when two masked individuals came up to his vehicle. They exchanged words and as the driver tried to leave, shots were fired, hitting the driver.

Police said the suspects fled after the shooting, as well as a passenger in the vehicle fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.