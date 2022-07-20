HOUSTON (CW39) Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting in southeast Houston.

Authorities said it happened at 8322 Park Place Boulevard near Galveston Road about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19.



Police said the identity of the deceased male, 29, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.



The male shooter, 21, was not injured in the incident.



HPD Homicide Division Detective L. Osborn said HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at the above address and found a male, unresponsive, in a crashed vehicle a few blocks from the location. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported the male to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.



A preliminary investigation indicated the shooter was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by another male, who initiated a physical altercation. At that time, the male in the vehicle fired several shots and struck the male. The shooter then exited his vehicle and called 9-1-1. The wounded male got into the shooter’s vehicle, fled the scene and crashed a few blocks away from the location.



The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was consulted and the case will be reviewed by a Harris County grand jury.



Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.