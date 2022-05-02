BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is in custody for stabbing in Bexar County over the weekend.

It was Saturday morning at at 2:30 a.m. when then victim arrived to a residence in the 13000 block of Wheeler Rd in far West Bexar County.

The initial incident took place earlier Saturday morning at 2:30 a.m. when the victim initially arrived at the residence to reconcile an argument he had with the suspect’s family member. While the victim and the suspect were outside in the driveway of the residence, the victim asked the suspect if he had a lighter to light a cigarette. As the suspect was providing the lighter, the suspect stabbed the victim in the arm. Fortunately, the victim was able to flee from the suspect and eventually EMS was called to treat the victim’s wound.

Bexar County Sheriff Street Crimes Deputies arrested Dominick Leach, 25, on a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators applied for an arrest warrant and successfully placed the suspect into custody without incident at his home. Dominick Leach is currently booked into the Bexar County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 2nd degree felony, with a $60,000.00 bond.