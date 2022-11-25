Three were confirmed dead after the suspect took a hostage at the location of the meeting, police said. (Getty Images)

Mitchell Hann (Conroe Police Department)

CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A man surrendered and was arrested Friday morning after a standoff with police in a Conroe hotel that lasted almost eight hours, police said.

Mitchell Hann, 61, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant.

At 11:05 p.m. Thursday night, Conroe police officers were called to the Springhill Suites hotel located at 16520 I-45 South in reference to a man being disruptive at the front desk with a knife. Officers learned from the hotel staff that the man was asked to leave the hotel, but he refused and returned to his room.

As officers approached his room, a woman exited the room and a man appeared in the doorway with a gun, pointing it at officers before going back into the room and barricading himself inside, police said.

Conroe Police SWAT team officers then came on the scene, causing the suspect to open the door and point his gun at the tactical officer near the room, police said. The officer retreated behind a wall and fired his weapon at the suspect, hitting the wall that separated the two. The suspect then went back inside the room.

After hours of negotiations, just before 7 a.m. Friday morning, SWAT officers broke through a window to the barricaded room and dispersed gas, causing the suspect, later identified as Hann, to leave the room and surrender to police.

Conroe police and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.