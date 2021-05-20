Man trapped, shot at and robbed in restaurant drive-thru after leaving expensive jewelry store

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are looking for a couple robbery suspects that shot at a man in a restaurant drive-thru after leaving an expensive jewelry store off Richmond Ave.

Investigators say on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at around 2:00 pm, the victim was in the drive-thru line at a fast food restaurant, located at the 6000 block of Richmond. The victim told police that a black Mercedes suddenly cut in front of him while a silver Chrysler 300 blocked him from the side. One of the passengers in the black Mercedes rolled down his window and fired two rounds from an assault rifle, striking the victims vehicle, according to investigators. Another man in the Mercedes then jumped out of the vehicle and approached the victim while demanding his money. The suspect reached inside the man’s vehicle, forcibly took his necklace from his neck and then grabbed his money. The suspect got back into the Mercedes and both vehicles then fled the scene, according to police.

Shortly before this incident occurred, the victim told officials that they were inside a high-end jewelry store at the 6200 block of Richmond. He believes that someone might have noticed that he had a large sum of cash while he was purchasing jewelry and followed him to the fast food restaurant.

Suspect #1: Black male

Suspect #2 (shooter): Black male, dark skin, wearing a black shirt with black pants and white stripes on the legs, similar to Adidas.

Suspect #3: Remained in vehicle

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.