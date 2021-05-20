Man trapped, shot at and robbed in restaurant drive-thru after leaving expensive jewelry store

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are looking for a couple robbery suspects that shot at a man in a restaurant drive-thru after leaving an expensive jewelry store off Richmond Ave.

Investigators say on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at around 2:00 pm, the victim was in the drive-thru line at a fast food restaurant, located at the 6000 block of Richmond. The victim told police that a black Mercedes suddenly cut in front of him while a silver Chrysler 300 blocked him from the side. One of the passengers in the black Mercedes rolled down his window and fired two rounds from an assault rifle, striking the victims vehicle, according to investigators. Another man in the Mercedes then jumped out of the vehicle and approached the victim while demanding his money. The suspect reached inside the man’s vehicle, forcibly took his necklace from his neck and then grabbed his money. The suspect got back into the Mercedes and both vehicles then fled the scene, according to police.

Shortly before this incident occurred, the victim told officials that they were inside a high-end jewelry store at the 6200 block of Richmond. He believes that someone might have noticed that he had a large sum of cash while he was purchasing jewelry and followed him to the fast food restaurant.

 Suspect #1: Black male

Suspect #2 (shooter): Black male, dark skin, wearing a black shirt with black pants and white stripes on the legs, similar to Adidas.

Suspect #3: Remained in vehicle

 Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Star Harvey with Derek Sibley

Weekly Drought Status - Adam Krueger

Rain chances, 7-Day forecast - Star Harvey

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

Days of rain, damage to homes, influx of animals expected - Sharron Melton

MYSTERY WIRE - Unknown craft shown in recent videos

Wet Weather & The Roads

CW39 6am 5-18-2021 Jane and Sharron

STAR HARVEY WITH SCOT PILIE

STAR HARVEY NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05192021

NO WAIT WEATHER Headlines - Adam Krueger

Flood levels around Houston, Harris County - Adam Krueger

Excessive rainfall outlook - Star Harvey

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 7AM 05182021

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

KIAH NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC 6AM 05182021

Sign up for your newsletter - CW39 Houston

NASA'S Osiris-Rex

Superman & Lois

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

Don't Miss