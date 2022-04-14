HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a suspect who has been charged for shooting a man in northeast Houston on Tuesday.

Santos Rodriguez, 33, is wanted by Houston police after being charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Thursday.

Police said that the shooting victim, Andre Jermond Hamm, 36, told them that he was meeting up with Rodriguez at the residence at 8914 Strathmore Drive. But Rodriguez started shooting at Hamm and struck him with a gunshot to the back.

Hamm was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The gunfire also hit Hamm’s vehicle, which had a woman in it, but she was not injured. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Santos Rodriguez or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.