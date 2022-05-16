HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened over the weekend at the East End of Houston.

Police said that they discovered the bodies of a man and woman at an apartment on 950 Villa De Matel Road on Saturday night around 11:30 p.m.

Officers were called to the apartment after a call of a shooting. When they arrived, they saw a person identified only as a 29-year-old man lying dead in the hallway floor. He suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers later located the body of a 26-year-old woman who was pronounced dead due to multiple gunshot wounds.

The man and woman were in a relationship, police said after a preliminary investigation. The identities of the couple are both pending family notification.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.