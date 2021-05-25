Man’s body found wrapped in tarp and shot multiple times, HPD looking for person of interest

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is looking for a person of interest that could help them solve a murder case.

Houston police are looking for Vannoy Jimenez, 41, who they say may have information about the fatal shooting of a man that was found at 16502 Quail Prairie Drive about 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 25th.   

Jimenez has not been charged and is not considered a suspect at this time, according to police.  Officials say he may have information about the murder. 


The identity of the victim, believed to be in his 20s, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Sergeant J. Horn and Detective A. Ferrell reported:

“Officers were asked to escort a resident – the victim of a recent kidnapping – to the home at the above address.  When officers and the resident made entry into the home, they observed a tarp that appeared suspicious.  Officers opened up the tarp and observed a male wrapped inside.  He had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.  Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased.”

Investigators learned the Mr. Jimenez may have direct knowledge of what occurred and they are asking for him to come forward to provide such information.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vannoy Jimenez or in this case is urged to contact HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

