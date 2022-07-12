City and County Partnership will reduce number of Unwanted Guns on Our Streets

HOUSTON (CW39) As part of his One Safe Houston initiative, Mayor Sylvester Turner is holding a Gun Buyback program to reduce the number of guns on our streets.

The event, in partnership with Harris County Precinct One Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Houston Police Department, and Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, will take place from 8 a.m. – noon on Saturday, July 30, at 3826 Wheeler Ave.

The no-questions-asked Gun Buyback program is open to all members of the public.

People should unload the firearm before arriving at the collection site and place it in the trunk or the rear of their vehicle. HPD personnel will remove the gun from the vehicle and ensure the firearm is unloaded and rendered safe.

Once the weapon is collected, the person donating will receive a receipt to exchange for a gift card.

One Safe Houston is a $53 million investment aimed at crime reduction. The comprehensive violence reduction initiatives link research-based strategies to improve public safety and reduce the harms caused by violent crime.

The initiative focuses on four (4) key areas:

Violence Reduction and Crime Prevention

Crisis Intervention, Response and Recovery

Youth Outreach Opportunities

Key Community Partnerships

Mayor Turner, Commissioner Ellis, and event partners will announce additional Gun Buyback program details next Monday, July 18.