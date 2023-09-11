MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — A man is finally in custody after being tracked by authorities this summer. Then, on September 8, 2023, The Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force, comprised of MCSO SWAT members, the Conroe Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service, apprehended and arrested Gregory Taylor Olds, 23, in connection with 12 Aggravated Robberies in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Rand Henderson

Olds has had active warrants in Harris County and was currently on parole for more robberies. Detectives with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes division pursued the case and him over the last two months to confirm and identify Olds, secure obtain an arrest warrant, and pinpoint his movements and location.

Sheriff Rand Henderson spoke on the arrest of Olds (below):

Our priority has always been the safety and well-being of our community, and we have worked diligently to bring this dangerous individual to justice. I want to commend the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement personnel, who have worked tirelessly to solve these cases and ensure the safety of our community. While this arrest is a significant step towards resolving these crimes, our work is not yet complete. We will continue thoroughly investigating all the robberies to gather all necessary evidence and ensure a strong prosecution. We remain committed to holding this individual accountable for his actions and seeking justice for the victims. We will continue to make our community a safe place for all. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Rand Henderson

Gregory Olds is booked and held in the Montgomery County Jail on a

$500,000.00 bond.