HOUSTON (CW39) Local authorities are searching for a missing baby in need of medical treatment. They believe that missing baby is probably in Louisiana.

On Twitter Friday, Houston Police issued the following:

Help us locate Kodi Davis, 8 months, & her mom Kennedy Greene, 18. Kodi needs medical treatment. Greene is driving a gold or silver, 2017, 4-door Honda sedan with paper tags. They might be in Louisiana. If you have tips, call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840. Houston Police via Twitter

Houston Police