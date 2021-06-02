MISSING: Woman possible victim of foul play is no where to found

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman who’s been missing for more than a month.

On May 11th, 2021, family members of Taylor Pomaski contacted law enforcement and reported her missing and possibly endangered. The case was originally being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit.

A follow up investigation indicated that Pomaski was last seen on April 27th, following a party at her residence on Stallion Brook Lane that previous weekend. Investigators found that no one has had contact with Pomaski since and circumstances surrounding her disappearance appeared suspicious.

On May 19th, the missing persons case was transferred over to the HCSO Homicide Unit for further investigation. Homicide investigators believe that Pomaski has disappeared under very suspicious circumstances and may be the victim of foul play. Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Pomaski or information about her last known whereabouts is encouraged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit 713-274-9100.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

