MUG: Father arrested for DWI in North Harris County with 8-yr-old child in the car

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies are strongly enforcing DWI’s. They recently arrested Brandon Blackburn for driving while intoxicated with a minor child in his car at the 500 block of N Sam Houston Parkway East.

Standardized field sobriety tests were administered and deputies say that’s when they discovered that Blackburn was driving while intoxicated. Further investigation revealed that he had a 8 year old child passenger in the vehicle, according to deputies.

“Brandon Blackburn was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger. His bond was set at $20,000.00 out of the 177th District Court.” – Constable Mark Herman

