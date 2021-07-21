MUG: Galveston man arrested, accused of kidnapping and beating pregnant woman multiple times

GALVESTON, Texas (CW39) Galveston Police are being credited for rescuing a pregnant woman from her kidnapper.

Officials with the Galveston Police Department said on July 18th 2021 at approximately 10:30a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of 54th Street in reference to a possible active scene where a female was being kept against her will. Investigators said that Officers Childs and Rivera arrived at the location and heard a victim screaming from inside the residence and a possible physical struggle in progress. Officers made forced entry into the residence and were able to locate the victim, who was badly beaten and physically distraught. Officers also located the suspect, later identified as Christopher Gongora (18) of Galveston and detained him during the investigation, according to GPD.

Christopher Gongora



Officers learned that Gongora had met the victim in Houston on Friday July 16th 2021 and drove her to Galveston. When the victim attempted to leave, Gongora is accused of keeping her captive in the residence and assaulting her multiple times, according to investigators. Police are not identifying the victim. Authorities said that the victim is 25 weeks pregnant and Gongora threatened her life and her unborn child’s life.



Christopher Gongora was formally charged with two counts of assault causing bodily injury against a pregnant woman and one count of kidnapping. Gongora was released to the custody of the Galveston County Jail with a set bond of $120,000, according to investigators.

