MUGS: PC4 Deputies bust 2 suspected drug dealers in Atascocita area



Source: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office

HOUSTON (CW39) – A phone call to report a possible house break-in led to the arrest of two suspected drug dealers in the Atasca Woods Subdivision.

It happened on April 18th, 2021 in the 6600 block of Atasca Creek drive when Harris Counties precinct 4 deputies were called for a possible home burglary. When deputies arrived, they forced their way inside the home through a front window and found 23-year-old William Chesser and 19-year-old Aubrey Boudreaux. Deputies say 936 grams of THC Wax, 94.2 Grams of THC edible gummies, and 4 Grams of Adderall were all in plain sight. They also found over $13,000 dollars in cash believed to be profits from the sale and distribution of drugs.

Constable Mark Herman released a statement saying Chesser and Boudreaux were arrested and booked into the Harris County jail. Both are being charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Constable Herman also says additional charges will be filed after they receive pending lab results. Aubrey Boudreaux’s bond is set at $35,000 and William Chesser’s bond is set at $25,000.