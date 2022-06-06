HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is in custody for allegedly having drugs and a gun in northwest Harris County over the weekend.

On Friday June 3, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3000 block of the Tomball Parkway.

The driver was identified as Ethan Huynh. During the course of the traffic stop, authorities said he was found to be in possession of 2 handguns, 9.3 grams of Alprazolam, Marijuana, 20 individual sealed packs of Muha THC cartridges and 30 individual closed boxes of Big Chief THC cartridges.

Ethan Huynh was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. His bond was set at $200.00 out of County Court 11. Constable Mark Herman