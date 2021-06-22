MUGSHOT: Drag racing suspect in custody after hitting and killing a woman then leaving the scene

Crime

HOUSTON (CW39) A highway street race takes a fatal turn. Now charges are filed against two suspects, after one woman is killed. 19 year old William Delawrence Lewis now charged with failure to stop and render aid and racing causing death.

According to police, it all happened at 11:20am on June 19, in the 6500 block of the South Freeway. A black Kia Stinger and a silver Dodge Challenger were racing on the 288 South Freeway, when the Kia failed to drive in a single lane, struck the Dodge and then the concrete barrier dividing the northbound lanes and the managed lanes. Both persons in the Kia were ejected. One of them, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second person, the driver, identified as 20 year old Kelly Mac Kenzie Mattox, was transported to Ben Taub General Hospital in critical condition. Mattox is also charged with racing causing death. She is currently recovering in the hospital.

Lewis, the driver of the Dodge, was not injured. Investigators learned that Lewis originally left the scene and came back later with family members. He was subsequently charged with two felonies. Mattox was charged with one felony.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

