MUGSHOT: Drunk dad arrested in North Houston with 8-yr-old in car

Crime

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office is cracking down on drunk drivers. Deputies arrested Ethan Tutson who was caught driving while intoxicated with his 8-yr-old child in the backseat on Tuesday, April 13th, according to the Constable’s Office.

Deputies reported they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2700 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway. The driver was identified as Ethan Tutson, who, according to deputies, displayed multiple signs of intoxication. Also in the vehicle was his eight-year-old child.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and it was discovered that he was driving while intoxicated. According to the Constable’s Office, Child Protective Services was contacted and the child was released to a guardian who arrived on scene.

“Ethan Tutson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger under 15 Years of Age. His bond was set at $15,000.00 out of the 180th District Court.” Constable Mark Herman

