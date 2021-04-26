MUGSHOT: Drunk mom arrested with 5-yr-old child in car

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies arrested a 22-yr-old mother after being pulled over and showing signs of intoxication.

On April 22nd deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office stopped a car in the 3500 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West. The driver was identified as Iris Lopez, who displayed several signs of intoxication, according to the Constable’s office.

Deputies also found a her five year old child in the car. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and discovered that she was driving while intoxicated. Further investigation revealed, that she had an open warrant for Burglary of a Habitation. Child Protective Services was contacted and the child was released to a guardian who arrived to the scene.

“Iris Lopez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrant and charged with Driving While Intoxicated with Child Passenger. Her bond and court information

have not been set at this time.” – Constable Mark Herman