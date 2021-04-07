Mugshot: Suspect harasses and threatens neighbor with rifle

HOUSTON (CW39) A disturbance involving an armed man, sends deputies to an apartment complex, in the 13900 block of Ella Boulevard, Saturday, April 3, 2021. When deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office arrived, the witness says he was confronted by a male who began to verbally harass him and threatened him with an assault rifle.

When deputies reviewed video surveillance at the complex, it confirmed the victim’s statement. The suspect was located and identified as 30 year-old Hector Perez-Garcia.

Hector Perez-Garcia was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. He is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His total bond was set at $55,000. No word yet on why Perez-Garcia allegedly confronted the victim.