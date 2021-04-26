MUGSHOT: Fugitive accused of murder is on the run, last seen in NW Houston

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s help locating fugitive John Johnson, who is wanted for Murder.

On Monday, April 5, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., fugitive John Johnson was involved in a shooting in the 1400 block of W. Gulf Bank Road in Houston, Texas. During the incident, Johnson allegedly shot and killed the victim, then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Above is a previous mug shot photo and another pictures of John Johnson. He is described as a black male, 30 years old, approximately 6’2”, 205 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at Crime Stoppers Website or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

"Rising Water" Friday at 9:30am on CW39 Houston

Severe Outlook Tuesday, Wednesday - Adam Krueger

7-day, bus stop, car wash forecast - Star Harvey

"Houston Happens" 04232021 - Maggie Flecknoe, Star Harvey

Track Severe Weather on the new CW39 app - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss