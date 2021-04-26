MUGSHOT: Fugitive accused of murder is on the run, last seen in NW Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s help locating fugitive John Johnson, who is wanted for Murder.

On Monday, April 5, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m., fugitive John Johnson was involved in a shooting in the 1400 block of W. Gulf Bank Road in Houston, Texas. During the incident, Johnson allegedly shot and killed the victim, then fled the location in an unknown direction.

Above is a previous mug shot photo and another pictures of John Johnson. He is described as a black male, 30 years old, approximately 6’2”, 205 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at Crime Stoppers Website or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.