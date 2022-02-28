HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Police Department needs help find a fugitive who is wanted for Indecency with a child.

HPD says 61-year-old Luis Izaguirre performed inappropriate acts with the child on June 24, 2020, in the 5400 block of Chimney Rock in Houston. According to investigators, the child made an outcry to detectives and learned that Izaguirre sexually assaulted them.

Luis Izaguirre, 61

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging or arrest of Luis Izaguirre. To report information call 713-222-TIPS (8477), submit online at crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.