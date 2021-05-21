MUGSHOT: North Houston McDonald’s employee arrested after assaulting her manager with a fire extinguisher

HOUSTON (CW39) Precinct 4 Constables have arrested and charged a McDonald’s employee with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she chased down the store manager and hit her with a fire extinguisher, according to investigators.

On May 20, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office say they responded to the McDonald’s restaurant located in the 100 block of E Richey Road in reference to an employee who assaulted the manager and fled the location. When Constable Deputies arrived they say they were were able to locate the suspect at a nearby hotel and identified her as Kunisha Jackson.


Deputies say after further investigation they found out that she was involved in a verbal altercation and then struck her manager in the face. She also attempted to assault the manager with a fire extinguisher, according to deputies.


“Kunisha Jackson was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time.” – Constable Mark Herman

