MUGSHOT: Robbery suspects on the run after stealing mans clothes and money

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) – Harris County deputies are searching for 20-year-old Seth Garcia, who they say was part of a group that robbed a man, taking the victim’s clothes and cash.

Deputies responded to the seen on Rolling Glen Drive on Thursday, May 14th, right around midnight. In talking to the victim deputies were able to identify Seth Garcia as one for the three men the victim says assaulted him and took his stuff.

There is a warrant out for Garcia’s arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.