MUGSHOT: Sexual Predator being sought for continuous sexual abuse of a child

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) Houston Police and Crimes Stoppers need the public’s help, getting a fugitive with a history of sexually assaulting children, off the streets. 51 year old Florencio Guerrero-Pardo, is wanted for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Indecency with a Child.

FUGITIVE: Florencio Guerrero-Pardo

In April of 2017, Guerrero-Pardo sexually abused a child victim in the 13200 block of Vicksburg Street in Houston, Texas. During the investigation, the victim said this was not the first time this happened by it was an act of continuous abuse. Detectives say they learned later that the fugitive, Guerrero-Pardo, sexually abused the victim multiple times. It was also determined during the investigation, that in July of 2014, the fugitive performed indecent sexual acts with another child victim and he is also wanted for Indecency with a Child.

Florencio Guerrero-Pardo is a Hispanic male, 51 years old, approximately 5’6″, 160 lbs. with brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at Crime Stoppers Houston or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Share this story

Popular

Future temperatures - Adam Krueger

Peloton Treadmill Child Death and Pet Warning

Potential rain Friday and Saturday - Adam Krueger

Chauvin Murder Trial Closing Arguments Start Monday

"People Plant Connection" Gardening Seminar

NASA - Mars Ingenuity A Success with Flight on Another Planet

"Smart Garden" Assistant app

Houstonians can sign up for free rain barrel

Hail damage car repairs

Houston facility for teen immigrant girls closed

Search underway for fugitive in deadly shooting

HOUSTON HAPPENS - MAGGIE FLECKNOE, STAR HARVEY

Mystery Wire: UAP Photos

Fishing 101 in Texas- Checklist

Safe Secure Systems

Caps off to these seniors! Bellaire HS makes HISD history with 9 valedictorians

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss