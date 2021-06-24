MUGSHOT: Suspect arrested and charged in a fatal shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) A Houston man is now charged with murder, in the death of another man, two weeks ago. 28 year old Deauntray Griffin was arrested in this case. He’s accused in the death of 35 year old Roderick Miller.

It happened back on June 14th. Around 11:40pm, a witness passing a residence in the 4300 block of Beran Drive called 9-1-1 after saying they saw the victim, Roderick Miller, lying in the driveway. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to what was initially believed to be a cardiac arrest call. But, while transporting Miller to Ben Taub General Hospital, they discovered multiple gunshot wounds on Miller’s body and notified Houston Police.

Officers then responded to the residence and secured the scene. A preliminary investigation indicated Miller was apparently shot while in the backyard of 4307 Beran Drive and then walked across the street to the residence where he was later found.

Further investigation determined Griffin and Miller got into several physical and verbal altercations at two different locations earlier that day, which investigators believe led to the shooting at the above location. Griffin was subsequently taken into custody and charged for his role in the shooting.