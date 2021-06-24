MUGSHOT: Suspect arrested and charged in a fatal shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) A Houston man is now charged with murder, in the death of another man, two weeks ago. 28 year old Deauntray Griffin was arrested in this case. He’s accused in the death of 35 year old Roderick Miller.

It happened back on June 14th. Around 11:40pm, a witness passing a residence in the 4300 block of Beran Drive called 9-1-1 after saying they saw the victim, Roderick Miller, lying in the driveway. Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to what was initially believed to be a cardiac arrest call. But, while transporting Miller to Ben Taub General Hospital, they discovered multiple gunshot wounds on Miller’s body and notified Houston Police.

Officers then responded to the residence and secured the scene. A preliminary investigation indicated Miller was apparently shot while in the backyard of 4307 Beran Drive and then walked across the street to the residence where he was later found.

Further investigation determined Griffin and Miller got into several physical and verbal altercations at two different locations earlier that day, which investigators believe led to the shooting at the above location. Griffin was subsequently taken into custody and charged for his role in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

More record heat across the country - Adam Krueger

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

TIME LAPSE - June 24, 2021 Sunrise - Adam Krueger

Simone Biles - US Olympic Gymnastics

VP Harris to visit border Friday June 25, 2021 - Sharron Melton

Tracking the tropics June 24, 2021 - Adam Kreuger

9PM News every night on CW39

Subway tuna is NOT tuna - Adam Kruger and Hannah Trippet react

Weekend Weather Forecast - Adam Kruger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

TROPICS UPDATE - Adam Krueger

Mystery Wire - UFO report to congress due this Friday

Get our newsletter at 7am daily

Weather Mug Shot - Adam Kruger

Sea Breeze explained, 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Adam Krueger

Feels like 106° Wednesday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss