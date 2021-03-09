ARRESTED: Suspect accused of Friendswood robbery crime spree

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (CW39) Friendswood Police are breathing a sigh of relief after getting Jose Luis Perez off the streets. Perez is accused of committing multiple armed robberies in the Friendswood area.

Jose Luis Perez’ crime spree began on Tuesday, March 2nd at 11:18 p.m. According to investigators, Perez arrived at the Circle K located at 5091 FM 2351 in a dark grey Chevrolet Impala. He walked inside the store, with a rifle. He pointed the gun at the clerk. He got away with cash.



The next morning, Wednesday, March 3rd, between 10:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., Perez walked to a residence in the 5000 block of Appleblossom where a painter was working. Perez, armed with a rifle, told the painter to give him all his money. The victim gave him cash and Perez took off on foot back toward Bougainvilla Lane, where police now know Perez was staying with a family member, according to robbery investigators.



At 12:46 p.m., on Wednesday, March 3rd, Perez, armed with a rifle, walked into the Circle K at 5091 FM 2351 for a second time and robbed the clerk at gunpoint. Investigators say, Perez left the Circle K, drove to the Chevron at 4550 FM 2351 and robbed the Chevron clerk at gunpoint. He got away with money and cigarettes. Also, during these two robberies, Perez pointed his weapon at a man pumping gas.



After the robberies, Perez fled in his grey Chevrolet Impala. A Friendswood police officer says observed Perez’ vehicle and pursued the armed felon on Blackhawk Blvd. Perez lost control of his vehicle after hitting a median and blowing out a tire. He ran on foot, with the rifle, for a short time before dumping the rifle and being chased down by police who took him into custody, according to the officer.



The crime spree resulted in four aggravated robberies, one aggravated assault and evading arrest in a vehicle. So far, Perez is charged with two aggravated robbery charges and one evading arrest charge, but more charges are expected. At the time of this report, Perez was being held in the Harris County Jail. Investigators say, each of the two aggravated robbery charges has a $300,000 bond and the evading arrest charge has a $50,000. Perez was already out on bond for four charges of Aggravated Robbery, one Aggravated Assault, a Robbery, an Attempted Burglary of a Habitation, three weapons charges and a theft.



Since Perez’ arrest on March 3rd, Houston Police also filed a charge of Aggravated Robbery with a Firearm in an unrelated incident.