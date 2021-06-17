MUGSHOT: Suspect arrested for setting 22 trash cans on fire at area park

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s office has one man in custody, for allegedly destroying property at Zube Park.

It began on Saturday, June 12. Investigators with the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office assisted the Constable’s Office with multiple trash cans that were damaged by fire at Zube Park, located at 17813 Becker Road. They determined an unknown person set fire to numerous trash cans throughout the park.

Cenen Conejo Navarrete

Then, on June 15, HCFMO investigators again responded to Zube park at the request of the Constables Office for additional trash cans fires. During the investigation, and with the assistance of Precinct 4 Constables and Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office employees, a male suspect was questioned. 26 year old Cenen Conejo Navarrete was arrested on unrelated charges, and while detained confessed to setting the fires at Zube Park. Navarrete is charged with Criminal Mischief, a state jail felony, for setting 22 trash cans on fire, which caused over $4,000 in property damage.

Courtesy: Harris Co. Precinct 4 Constable’s Office



“We are grateful for the partnership with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office. Teamwork and cooperation allowed HCFMO investigators to charge Cenen Navarrete with criminal mischief and stop him from setting additional fires. Because all of the fires were contained to the trash cans, substantial damage was avoided, but this situation could have been much more serious.” Harris Co. Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen

