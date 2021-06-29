MUGSHOT: Suspect arrested in NE Houston fatal stabbing charged with murder

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

man holding knife in his hand

HOUSTON (CW39) Charges have been filed against 26 year old Oscar Garcia, in the death of a man and the injury of another. According to investigators with HPD Homicide Division, it all started just before 1:30am on Saturday, June 26th, in the 8700 block of Valley Flag Drive in Northeast Houston.

Garcia’s brother had two friends who arrived outside their residence.  While his the brother was inside the residence, Garcia used a dagger and stabbed 23 year old De Voir Antonio Stansberry along with another man outside, according to investigators.  Garcia’s brother grabbed a pistol and fired it into the ground to scare Garcia into stopping his attack.  The victims fled the scene, running westbound on Tidwell Road. But, Stansberry didn’t get very far, and collapsed in a ditch, in the 10100 block of Tidwell Road. He was later pronounce dead by paramedics. The surviving victim, who is 37 years old, was wounded but was able to run to a corner store to ask for help then returned to search for Stansberry. He was found by responding HPD patrol officers at the intersection of Tidwell Road and Valley Flag Drive. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.




Further investigation led to Garcia being charged for his role in this incident and he was arrested without incident.

Oscar Garcia is now charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon..



Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Highs forecast for Tuesday, June 29, 2021 - Adam Krueger

Florida building collapse - 11 dead, 150 missing

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Enrique, TS Danny remnants, Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tropical Storm Danny - Star Harvey

Sign up for our Newsletter

California heatwave and wildfires

Tuesday rainfall forecast - Star Harvey

Texas Flooding, Border Report - Migrant heat deaths - Sharron Melton

First Lady visits Houston Tuesday June 29, 2021 - Sharron Melton

Producer: Tyler Gibson 06252021 630-7am

Producer: Tyler Gibson 06252021 6-630am

Producer: Tyler Gibson 0628021 8am

Simone Biles is the GOAT - Hannah Trippett, Sharron Melton

Hour-by-Hour rain forecast - Star Harvey

Slow, Rainy, Monday commute - Hannah Trippett

Tropics - Tropical Storm Enrique - Adam Krueger

Rain on Satellite and Radar - Adam Krueger, Carrigan Chauvin

Flood advisory Monday at 715am - Adam Krueger

TIME LAPSE - Monday 06282021

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss