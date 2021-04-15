MUGSHOT: Suspect charged in double shooting still at large

HOUSTON (CW39) A father and son are recovering after being shot. Now Houston Police need your help to find the man accused of pulling the trigger. Police are looking for 31 year old Frank Barrera. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and charged as a felon in possession of a weapon.

Frank Barrera (courtesy: HPD)

Police say it happened around 10pm, on April 2nd, in the 4700 block of Siegel Street. When patrol officers responded to a shooting, they learned that 33 year old Jorge L. Elizondo and Barrera had gotten into an argument regarding a female they both dated. Officers say during the argument, Barrera pulled out a gun and fired shots into a crowd of people outside a residence. Elizondo and his 15-year-old son were struck by the gunfire. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Elizondo and his son to the hospital. Elizondo and his son are expected to survive their wounds.

Barrera fled the scene and is currently at large. If you have information on his whereabouts call HPD Major Assaults Division 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

