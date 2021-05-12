MUGSHOT: Suspect on the loose after shooting a man in a road rage incident

HOUSTON (CW39) It started off as a disagreement at a convenient store. Then bullets started flying. Now, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office needs your help bringing the shooter to justice.

On April 26, 2021, deputies responded to the 8700 block of Stagewood Drive. When they arrived, they found a male victim shot during a road rage incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

After questioning witnesses, deputies learned that the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with another man, just minutes before the shooting, at the 7 Days Food Store located in the 19800 block of Kenswick Drive. The reason for the fight? Deputies were told the victim was getting too close to the suspect’s vehicle.



After a thorough investigation, the suspect was positively identified as 33 year old Marvin Barnette through a photo line up. Constable Investigators contacted the Harris County District Attorney’s Office who accepted two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and two counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm charges.



Marvin Barnette is currently wanted by law enforcement. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are urged to

contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement. Constable Mark Herman

Currently, Barnette’s whereabouts are unknown. If you have any information, please contact the Harris County Precinct 4 Constables Office or Crimestoppers Houston with your tips. Reminder, that the suspect is considered armed and dangerous and you should not approach the suspect, but contact law enforcement officials.