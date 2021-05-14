MUGSHOT: Suspect Wanted in fatal shooting

HOUSTON (CW39) A shooting leads to the death of man. Now Houston Police need your help finding the alleged shooter. Charges have been filed against 24 year old Cecil Artelle Turner in the fatal shooting of a man.

The shooting happened on Wednesday May 12, around 4:15pm, in the 2500 block of Westridge Street in Houston.

HPD patrol officers were responding to a traffic hazard call when they learned the incident was actually a shooting. Officers realized the victim had received multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics transported him to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The suspect fled the scene in a 2019 blue Dodge Charger with Texas license plates NVK7618.

Further investigation and witness statements identified the suspect as Cecil Turner. The Harris County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and Turner was subsequently charged. Turner has not been seen since.

The identity of the 36 year old victim, is pending notification to family members, by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. Anyone with information in this case or on the whereabouts of Turner is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

