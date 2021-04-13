MUGSHOT: Two-year-old found wandering along North Freeway feeder while mother was out to dinner

HOUSTON (CW39) A mother is behind bars after deputies found her two-year-old wandering along the North Freeway.

On April 13th deputies were called out to the 16112 block of the North Freeway in reference to someone who found a two year old child walking next to the feeder road. Investigators say, when deputies arrived they took custody of the child and checked nearby hotels. They located an open door at the Super 8 hotel nearby and found an eight year old asleep with his 3 year old brother with no adults present. The children did not know where their mother was and stated that the two year old child was their sister, according to investigators.



The mother, identified as Juliana Gomez later arrived to the location and stated she knowingly left the children at the hotel room to go eat with a friend. Child Protective Services were contacted and took custody of the children.



“Juliana Gomez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Child Endangerment. Her bond and court information have not been set at this time.” – Constable Mark Herman