MUGSHOT: Woman now in custody after crashing into a home, destroying property, and sending a trampoline flying

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) One Harris County resident , maybe counting their blessing today, after a woman allegedly drove her vehicle onto their property, destroying parts of it, before trying to get away.

According to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office, it happened in the 12600 block of Chriswood Drive, on Saturday, June 12. They received a call in reference to a crash, in the neighborhood. A homeowner says that a driver crashed into his residential fence, drove through the backyard and then struck his trampoline before fleeing the scene.

Deputies soon found out that a neighbor was able to follow the suspect to a nearby residence, in the 15900 block of Shadow Pass Trail. They detained the suspect and identified her as 21 year old Taylor Wells. Further investigation revealed she caused over $10,000.00 worth of damage to the victim’s property.

“Taylor Wells was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail, charged with Fail to Stop and Give Information. ” – Constable Mark Herman

